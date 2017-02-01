Jayam Ravi has collaborated with director Lakshman for Bogan, after coming together for Romeo Juliet. After the success of Thani Oruvan, Arvind Swamy is sharing screen space again with Ravi in the movie, which is releasing in India on February 2.

Hansika Motwani, who worked with Jayam Ravi in films like Engeyum Kadal and Romeo Juliet, is pairing up with Jayam Ravi once again. Akshara Gowda, Varun, Nagendra Prasad, Nassar, Aadukalam Naren, Shruti Ramakrishnan and others are in the supporting cast.

The film has Soundarajan's cinematography and Anthony's editing. D Imman has composed the music and Damaalu Dumeelu, Senthoora, Vaarai Vaarai and Spooky Bogan songs have become hits.

Bogan means a man who addicted to worldly pleasures. Jayam Ravi plays a cop with two shades. While he appears to be a hero in the first half, he will be seen as a villain in the second half. Arvind Swamy has done the character of a former prince and Hansika Motwani a homemaker.

There are many factors that have caught the viewers' attention. The reunion of Ravi with Arvind Swamy remains an interesting factor in the film. The success of Lakshman's previous film Romeo Juliet with Ravi and Hansika Motwani also makes the audience have high expectations from the film.

Last but not the least, the good songs composed by Imman has doubled the expectations from the movie. Will Bogan live up to the hype? Find it in the viewers' words below: