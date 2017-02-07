Arvind Swamy and Jayam Ravi-starrer Bogan is off to a good start at the box office. The movie, which was released on February 2, has opened to good reviews. Unfortunately, the Tamil film is now likely to be affected by Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3.

Bogan was released in close to 360 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie has earned about Rs 10 crore in the four-day first weekend in the state. In Chennai alone, it has collected Rs 1.62 crore. Following the positive verdict from the audience, the trade experts predicted that the movie would see an improvement in business in the days to come.

However, Singam 3 is expected to play spoilsport for Bogan. The Suriya-starrer is releasing big and many screens will be taken over by the Hari-directorial. Moreover, it is likely to overshadow last week's release.

However, the trade experts anticipate that Bogan business might pick up next week if Singam 3 fails to get positive reviews.

Bogan is an action-thriller written and directed by Lakshman. Hansika Motwani is the female lead in the film, which has Nassar, Ponvannan, Varun, Akshara Gowda and others in the cast. A remake of Hollywood film Face/Off, it has D Imman's music, Soundarajan's cinematography and Anthony's editing.

On the other hand, the Suriya's film is the third instalment in the Singam franchise. The first two parts were successful at the box office. Hence, there is a huge expectation riding on the film.

The movie, which has Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female leads, has made a pre-release business over Rs 100 crore. It is simultaneously releasing in Telugu as Yamudu 3.