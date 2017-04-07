Celebrity couple Bobby Simha and Reshmi Menon have a good news in store for their fans. Well, the couple is expecting their first child. Reshmi Menon had her baby shower on Thursday, April 6. It was a private event, which was graced by their family members and close relatives and friends.

They tied the knot as per Hindu customs in Tirupati on April 22, 2016, after they got engaged in November 2015. They were in a relationship for about a year, before deciding to tie the knot.

Their affair was met with opposition from the bride's family and her parents were not really happy with the alliance. But the timely intervention of the couple's friends, including director Karthick Subbaraj, convinced them and finally they agreed for the wedding.

The couple has remained busy in their careers post her marriage. While Reshmi Menon completed all her commitments, Bobby Simha has been a part of multiple projects. His Paambhu Sattai was released two weeks ago, but failed to set the cash registers ringing.

Currently, Bobby Simha is working on Susi Ganehshan's Thiruttu Payale 2 and AM Rathnam-produced Karuppan in which Vijay Sethupathi and Tanya are also playing important roles.

Check out the couple's wedding video here.