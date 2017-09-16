BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company have joined hands to build sub 500cc bikes in 2013. The German- Indian duo unveiled first offering, BMW G 310 R, in November 2015 and the second model, TVS Akula 310 concept at Auto Expo 2016.

TVS' Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu is the manufacturing hub for BMW G 310 R and the motorcycle is already on sale in European markets. However, BMW Motorrad is yet to launch the model in India. Similarly, the Akula 310 concept's production version has been rumoured for launch in early 2017.

Emerging reports indicate the launch of both motorcycles is not far. TVS Akula 310 rumoured with the production name Apache RR310S is reportedly heading to market before 2018. A report in Overdrive claims, TVS is intending to launch the Akula 310 production version in November this year.

BMW G 310 R, on the other hand, is expected to enter Indian market a little later in early 2018. BMW Motorrad India may choose Auto Expo 2018 in February as right platform for the G 310 R launch. In any case, both bikes from BMW-TVS alliance will be on Indian roads by the end of this financial year.

The G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The mill can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and has a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The same mill will power the Akula 310 as well. However, the power and torque figures in TVS' sports bike will be slightly different.

Once launched, the G 310 R will be the most affordable BMW bike in India with an estimated price around Rs 2.5 lakh, while Akula 310 will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. The production version of the Akula 310 is expected to get a price under Rs 2 lakh.