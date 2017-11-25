BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German auto giant BMW, has launched two motorcycle models at the ongoing India Bike Week event in Goa. The models in question are the K 1600 B priced at Rs 29 lakh and the R nineT Racer at Rs 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both new bikes are derivatives of the K 1600 GTL and the R nineT which are already on sale in India.

The new K 1600 B was launched internationally last year. It comes with a new tail section compared to the K 1600 GTL. The chopped windscreen (which is electrically adjustable), updated fairing design, pushed back side sections of the wind defectors adds the typical Bagger silhouette to the K 1600 B.

The K 1600 B is powered by the same 1,649 cc, inline-six, liquid-cooled engine producing 160hp at 7,750rpm and 175Nm of torque at 5,250rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. The K 1600 B also comes an array of rider aids such as the electronic suspension with automatic damping adaptation, Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless up and downshifts, three riding modes and BMW's Dynamic Traction Control.

The R nineT Racer, on the other hand, is a café racer version of the popular R nineT. The Racer version comes with the frame mounted half-fairing, low-lung clip-on handle, seat hump and rear set footpegs in line with café racer bike design. The retro-themed BMW Motorsport paint scheme further adds the nostalgic touch. The R nineT Racer uses a conventional 43mm telescopic fork instead of a 46mm upside down fork on the regular model.

The Racer version is powered by the same 1,170 cc boxer engine that does duty on the other two R Nine T motorcycles. The mill develops identical 110hp at 7,750rpm and 116Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. BMW Motorrad offers ABS as standard and automatic stability control as an optional extra for the new café racer model.

Both motorcycles are offered in India as completely built units (CBU) and deliveries are expected to begin later next month. With the arrival of new models, BMW Motorrad India's product line up now includes 13 models.