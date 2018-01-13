German auto giant BMW's two-wheeler arm BMW Motorrad had commenced India operations in April 2017. The premium bike maker is expected to participate in a full-scale stall at the Auto Expo for the first time next month. All the premium bikes that BMW currently sells in India will be on display while G 310 R is expected to take the centre stage.

The G 310 R is the most awaited motorcycle from BMW's stable and will be the most affordable bike for the brand as well. Tipped to be priced between Rs 2.2 and 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom), the G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The mill can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and has a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is manufactured in India at Hosur plant of TVS not only for India but also for entire global markets. The launch of the motorcycle is expected in the second half of 2018.

In addition to the G 310 R, its adventure sibling G 310 GS will also grab the attention of show-goers at BMW stall. It gets the same engine that does duty in the G 310 R while it boasts off newly-designed fairing, the "GS" moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road-friendly tyres and a new engine cowl.

What BMW Motorrad planning to launch at the show are two adventure bikes. The F 750 GS and the F 850 GS are middleweight adventure motorcycles and both were unveiled at EICMA show in Milan in November 2017.

The F 750 GS is designed for riders who prefer travel enduro in combination with low seat height and copious power availability. The F 850 GS, on the other hand, features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with off-road ability.

Both motorcycles are powered by 853cc parallel-twin engine with two counterbalance shafts. The mill generates 77hp and 83Nm of torque in the F750 GS and 85hp and 92Nm of torque in the F850 GS. Both the bikes will go up against the Triumph Tiger 800 range in India.

