BMW India is set to increase the prices of its entire range of cars. The new prices will be effective from April 1 and also applies to the Mini brand. The reason for the latest hike is not known yet.

"BMW India has been in the forefront of providing sheer driving pleasure to the Indian customers by introducing innovative products, building world-class dealerships and offering state-of-the-art services ahead of its time," BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

"In today's economic conditions, to maintain our exceptional brand positioning and continue offering a distinct value proposition to our premium clientele, we have decided to marginally revise the prices of the BMW and Mini product portfolio," he added.

BMW India currently sells the 1 Series, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3 and X5, which are produced at the company's plant in Chennai, while the 6 Series Gran Coupe, X6 and Z4 are sold as Completely Built Units (CBU).

The M division high-performance car range include the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe, M5 Sedan, M6 Gran Coupe, X5 M and X6 M, while the company also sells the electric-hybrid i8 in India. BMW India also sells Mini and Rolls-Royce.