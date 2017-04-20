BMW Motorrad has just unveiled the HP4 Race, a thorough bred race bike limited for production run of just 750 units. BMW claims the engine, electronics and spring elements of the HP4 Race is in the same category as current superbike factory racing machines.

Weighing just 171 kilograms, the HP4 Race is lighter than the factory racing bikes currently used in the Superbike World Championship and is slightly above the MotoGP factory racers in terms of weight.

The carbon fibre trim, intake silencer cover and the seat hump in the new HP4 Race feature the BMW HP Motorsport colours. The highlight of race bred bike is the main frame made entirely of carbon-fibre and weighing just 7.8 kilograms. The front and rear wheel are also made of this lightweight yet rugged content enabling a weight reduction of approximately 30 percent compared to light alloy forged wheels.

Since the HP4 Race is developed specifically for the track, it also comes with top notch suspension setup. Both FGR 300 upside-down forks and TTX 36 GP rear suspension are supplied by the Swedish manufacturer Ohlins, with identical parts being used both in the Superbike World Championship and in MotoGP. Braking is taken care by Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers, again used in the world cup race bikes.

The powerplant of HP4 Race develops an impressive 215hp at 13,900rpm and a maximum torque of 120Nm at 10,000rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed close-ratio racing gearbox.

The electronic control and assistance systems of the HP4 Race are also focused for race use. An array of information will be displayed on the 2D dashboard with transferable data memory. Dynamic Traction Control controlled by ignition cut, Engine Brake EBR and Wheelie Control will help aspiring riders to hone their skills. Other electronic features are the Pit Lane Limiter for keeping speed limits in the pit lane and Launch Control for perfect race starts.