With India's biennial Auto Expo just around the corner, automakers across the globe continue to fill in with details of their line-ups for the auto showcase. And we can now let you in on a guarded secret. Word has it that BMW Motorrad's portfolio at the 14th edition of Auto Expo includes the fascinating G 310 R motorcycle that will once again take centre stage.

The Bavarian motorcycle brand had previously showcased the G 310 R — a sub-500cc motorcycle of the brand — at Auto Expo 2016, leaving auto enthusiasts in India longing to take the saddle of the bike. Since then, the excitement has been growing, with many bikers hoping 2018 will be the year they get the chance to ride it. The rumours doing the round suggest a launch sometime in the middle of 2018.

BMW G 310 is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside-down forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

The G 310 R measures 1,988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1,227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,374mm. To be made at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant, the G 310 R will go up against KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo in India, and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 2.2-2.4 lakh (ex-showroom),

In addition to the G 310 R, its adventure sibling — the G 310 GS — will also be on display at the show. It gets the same engine that does duty in the G 310 R while it boasts of newly-designed fairing, the "GS" moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road-friendly tyres and a new engine cowl.

The company will also launch its F 750 GS and the F 850 GS middleweight adventure motorcycles at the Auto Expo, which were unveiled at EICMA show in Milan in November 2017.