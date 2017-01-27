German motorcycle-manufacturer BMW Motorrad is expected to start its operations in India in 2017, and the first product to roll out of its shed is likely to be BMW G 310 R. The bike has been undergoing testing in India since it made its debut at the Auto Expo last year. This should not come as a surprise to those following the development. BMW G 310 R has been caught on camera several times, with the latest photo showing it in its production guise, without any camouflage.

Also read: 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS to be priced at Rs 1.16 lakh?

BMW G 310 R, the first sub-500cc motorcycle from the company, is expected to make its entry into the market by April this year. The motorcycle co-jointly developed by Indo-German alliance BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company is also the first from the firm to be manufactured outside. The production of the G 310 R is believed to be taking place at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant, which is expected to cater to the domestic as well as export demands.

The G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The G 310 R measures 1988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1374mm. The G 310 R is expected to offer ABS as standard, which will be a plus point for the bike in India.

BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front, and 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India, the G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh. The G 310 R would be the most affordable offering of BMW if the company manages to put that price label on the bike.

BMW Motorrad is expected to bring its entire range of motorcycles to India. While most of them will be imported from its plant in Berlin, Germany, some of the bikes will also come from its plant in Thailand. The company's India portfolio is likely to include S1000R, S1000RR, S1000XR, F700GS, F800GS, F800R, R1200G, R1200GS Adventure, BMW R Nine T BMW K1600GTL and BMW G 310 R.