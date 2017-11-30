BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of German company BMW, unveiled G 310 GS at EICMA show in Milan on November 8 last year and the model is expected to be launched in India sometimes next year.

Now a report of AutocarIndia claims that the G 310 GS, the adventure version of the G 310 R will make its first appearance in India at the upcoming auto show the Auto Expo, scheduled to be held in February 2018. The expo is also expected to see a host of models from BMW including F 750 GS and F 850 GS, both of which were recently showcased at the EICMA show in Milan.

The G 310 GS is one of the most awaited models from BMW in India. BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R are developed jointly by Indo-German alliance of BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company started in 2013.

The adventure motorcycle the G 310 GS borrows design cues from the elder sibling, the BMW R 1200 GS and features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, off-road friendly tyres and a new engine cowl.

At the heart of the G 310 GS is the 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that also does duty in the G 310 R. The mill will develop 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Its fork has a travel of 180mm, while at the rear the shock travel is 180mm.

G 310 GS will be manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant for domestic and is expected to be one of the most affordable BMW bikes in India. Rumour has it that the G 310 GS will get a price tag around Rs 2 lakh.