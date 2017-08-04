The Blue Whale Challenge has taken the cyber world by storm as teenagers across the globe have fallen prey to this psychotic phenomenon lurking in the dark web. The challenge starts off with instructions to perform increasingly dangerous acts as you level up and eventually leading up to suicide.

There has been an increasingly disturbing array of events surrounding the unexplained deaths of teens around the world, allegedly after completing the 50-day Blue Whale Challenge. Parents of these victims have been dumbfounded as the Blue Whale Challenge is neither a game nor an app that you can install or uninstall as per your choice.

Here's why Blue Whale is not a game, but a death trap...

The truth is that it is a sick phenomenon created by a former psychology student named 'Philipp Budeikin' in Russia. No one ever knows if he was sick while creating this game.

However, psychiatrists around the world have been suggesting that the Blue Whale Challenge is simply a death trap laid by psychos to identify and exploit the vulnerable teens with whom they can toy with.

The creator of the game has confirmed that the true idea behind Blue Whale was to rid the world of "biological waste" while some believe it is a method of relieving people of their pain with a quick death. It is not yet known what could have been the true motive of the game developer.

Nevertheless, it is widely acknowledged the Blue Whale thing has the characteristics of manipulating vulnerable people, probably inspired by the Anthony Hopkins movies like the Silence of the Lambs.

Blue Whale Challenge is not a service or a website that gives you privileged access based on some prerequisites. It is rather an unknown entity that lurks around unexpected corners of the internet and hooks on to vulnerable people who disclose personal information without thinking twice.

The series of deadly challenges in this suicide game is fuelled by all the weaknesses of a vulnerable teen such as temptation to excel, craving for public attention, loneliness and depression, and thirst for adventure.

In real life, a game is far off from reality as you enjoy doing things in a virtual world that can't be done for real. On the contrary, the Blue Whale Challenge is actually the reality show as all the events leading up to the suicide will have a grave consequence on the victim's life.

The Blue Whale challenges are less organised and potentially more dangerous than the Russian Roulette as they can happen in the course of a discussion on the forum or a group chat. The victim may not even realise that he is being pawned until the time of his death.

What is Blue Whale Challenge and how it works?

If you are still wondering how the Blue Whale game works? Here it is... It starts off as an adventurous countdown with a series of tasks assigned by the administrators to players or participants.

Usually, you will have one challenge per day such as the choking game (experience breathlessness and euphoria), the Blue Whale tattooing with a knife, and the duct tape challenge. After completing each challenge, you will level up and become eligible to perform a more dangerous stunt or act such as self-mutilating or cutting off your own body parts in instalments. The final challenge will decide the method of killing yourself or committing suicide.

Despite several teen suicide incidents being blamed on Blue Whale, there has been no real evidence or proof obtained to prove its influence in these unexpected deaths. However, the creator of this game has been arrested after pleading guilty of manipulating "at least 16 teenage girls to commit suicide."