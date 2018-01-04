Karan Johar has put down his New Year resolutions in one tweet and we feel some people might just take an offence. But well, looks like the director has a solution for that too. This is what he wrote on Twitter: "My twitter resolutions for 2018! 1. Will wish friends personally on their birthdays 2.will only praise films and trailers i genuinely like( apologies for my earlier diplomacy) and 3. Will continue to market my films unapologetically (feel free to block me)" [sic.]

Karan;s Twitter bio reads something like this: "Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...." [sic.]

Karan also posted: "The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!"

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director appeared on India Today Unforgettables with Ramesh Sippy where in a candid chat he said: "I thought Amitabh Bachchan who is not a Punjabi also spoke Punjabi fluently in those days where I saw father (Yash Johar) talk in Punjabi with the entire film fraternity."

To which Amitabh Bachchan replied: "No Karan .. I speak Punjabi because my Mother was as Sikh ; that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi .. !!!!" [sic.]

And Karan Johar quickly apologised, "Yes Amit uncle! My apologies got that wrong...." [sic.]

Well, it's good that Karan realised and made it right immediately.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is busy with his trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan joining Ranbir and Alia. The film will be titled 'Brahmastra'.

Karan tweeted, "A TRILOGY ...A FANTASY ADVENTURE....A LABOUR OF LOVE....."BRAHMĀSTRA" with a picture which had the following message "Dharma Productions is proud to announce one of its most ambitious films Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture We embark a journey into the realm of a fantasy adventure series which will be a trilogy Collaborating on this exciting journey with us is Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra. We are honoured to have Mr. Amitabh Bachchan lead our cast along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part of our big screen spectacle will release on August 15, 2019. And we finally have a title BRAHMASTRA".