Movie: Black Panther

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Forest Whitaker as Zuri.

Review: 4.5

When Ryan Coogler dubbed Black Panther as the James Bond of Marvel Cinematic Universe, he knew that there would be very few who would argue on that claim. Marvel hits a bull's eye with Black Panther as the Chadwick Boseman starrer presents one of the most unique presentations put forward by the studio.

The February release boasts of everything: brilliant casting, outstanding music, spectacular visual, remarkable storytelling and flawless plot. However, there was one drawback of the Marvel movie that pulls the movie down. Read on to find out more:

Cast:

The casting director of the movie deserves a standing ovation for putting together a talented line of actors in the movie. From Boseman for the titular role to Michael B Jordan for Erik, the movie oozes talent. Special mention goes to all the female characters put together -- be it the biggest of roles like Lupita Nyong' o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira to supporting actresses, everyone gave in their 100 percent and it was evident on the screen.

Plot:

Unlike other establishing Marvel movies like Iron Man or Captain America, where the character is the hero of the movie, Black Panther breaks away from the style and puts Wakanda is the main character of the movie.

While viewers are following the journey of Black Panther, several subplots featuring King T'Challa's sister Shuri, his loyal supporter Okoye, the backstory of Nakia and more are explored and there is only one thing that keeps them tied together – Wakanda. The director has intertwined several individual stories and subplots in the process making it an interesting watch.

Women in Black Panther:

This review would be incomplete if the women in the Marvel movie are not mentioned. The movie is so empowering for women as Black Panther's army and loyalists comprise of women majorly. Right from the King's love interest, Nakia (who has no chills for bullsh*t) to Black Panther's intelligent sister Shuri (who puts together some jaw-dropping technology for his brother and participates in a crucial battle scene in the movie), the loyal Okoye, who truly showed what women can do if they get down to it and every woman cast as part of the Dora Milaje, the female cast holds the movie together.

Stunts and visual effects:

Even if you are not a fan of Marvel movies or Black Panther, you have to watch Black Panther for its spectacular VFX. Coogler and his team have portrayed Wakanda as a marvellous land that we hoped it existed in real life. The cinematographers have done a remarkable job in capturing the beauty and strength of the Afro-American women featured in the movie.

Music:

Last but definitely not the least, the music put together by Ludwig Göransson and contributions by Kendrick Lamar makes the film complete. The authentic African music topped by Lamar's trademark songs lifts the movie a notch higher and aids to the visual delight put by Coogler.

Post credits scene:

Like Thor: Ragnarok, fans could be disappointed by the post-credits scenes of Black Panther. Without revealing any spoiler, all we say is don't keep any hopes as one of the scenes does tease Avengers: Infinity War but it might not be like you'd expect.

Drawback:

Although the storytelling is amazing, Black Panther loses the focus of the viewers in several parts. There are moments, for example, Erik reaching Wakanda and a few moments leading up to stunning fight sequences, that leaves fans a little lost with the story, some even confused, but thankfully the film is back on track as the climax approaches.

Final verdict:

The film is brilliant, unlike any other Marvel movie previously made. Despite being so layered, Coogler successfully focuses on one story at a time, helping viewers understand the complex movie. Marvel fans should not give it a miss.

The movie can be watched by non-Marvel fans as well considering it has only a couple of back reference to previous Marvel movies.