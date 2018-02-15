Black Panther opens in the US this weekend and boy, it is going to open huge. According to trade analysts, the Marvel movie is eying a whopping $180 million opening weekend box office collection in the US market, Deadline reports.

Until Tuesday, the Ryan Coogler directorial was tracking a $170 million-plus opening over the course of the four-day President's Day weekend. But now, the numbers have shot up. Few analysts are also predicting that the collection numbers could touch $200 million.

If it does touch or surpasses the $200 million mark, Black Panther will become the highest grossing individual superhero movie from the Marvel camp. As of now, according to Box Office Mojo, Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron cap the top 5 biggest opening weekend box office movies with the list topped by Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Movie Collection Year of release Star Wars: The Force Awakens $247.9 million 2015 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $220 million 2017 Jurassic World $208.8 million 2015 Marvel's The Avengers $207 million 2012 Avengers: Age of Ultron $207 million 2015

(These numbers were obtained from Box Office Mojo.)

As predicted, if Black Panther surpasses $180 million or even touches $200 million, it will dethrone Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3 from the title of the highest individual Marvel superhero movie.

The third installment of Iron Man holds the eighth spot on the highest box office opening weekends of all time with $174 million. If the Friday release touches the prediction, it will become Marvel's third highest opening weekend in the history of Marvel Studios.

Records Black Panther could break:

Black Panther is also eying at creating several records following its release. The Chadwick Boseman starrer was released early in the UK and has already set the record for the biggest opening day box office of 2018.

Screen Daily reports that the film earned a gigantic £2.667 million (approximately $3.74 million in US Dollars) for 550 sites to beat Fifty Shades Freed. The film also beat Thor: Ragnarok and Doctor Strange's opening day collection record.

In the US, it is already evident that Black Panther will break Deadpool's record-breaking collection to become the biggest February opening in the history. The R-rated X-Men movie, which also released over the President's Day weekend, opened to $132 million three-day collection (and $152 million including the collections of President Day in 2016).

Only on Monday will fans know the final numbers. Black Panther releases on February 16.