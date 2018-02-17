It shouldn't come as a surprise that Black Panther arrived with a massive box office collection on Thursday. The Ryan Coogler directorial earned $25.2 million through the Thursday previews alone.

According to CNBC, these numbers are easily the double of Deadpool. The Ryan Reynolds starrer had earned $12.7 million through previews when it released in February 2016.

After the box office collection was revealed, Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to congratulate the Marvel movie. The actor tweeted: "BELIEVE. THE. HYPE. All hail the king #WakandaForever."

These numbers have led Black Panther to become the highest Thursday night collection for a standalone Marvel movie. The Marvel movie also rubs shoulder with Captain America: Civil War, which earned $25 million on opening night, Comicbook.com reports.

Although the Chadwick Boseman directorial has beaten Deadpool's preview collection, it still stands behind Avengers: Age of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic. The second Avengers movie earned $27.6 million on the first night alone and falls behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which opened to $27.7 million, Forbes reports.

Biggest superhero movie preview gross:

Movie name Year of release Preview collection The Dark Knight Rises 2012 $30.5 million, sans 3D Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016 $27.7 million Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 $27.6 million Black Panther 2018 $25.2 million

Forbes also confirms that Black Panther has collected the second biggest pre-summer preview collection. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, released on the same weekend in 2016, holds the title of the biggest pre-summer preview whereas The Hunger Games stands third with $19 million.

Overall, Black Panther places itself at the third position on the overall biggest Thursday preview grossers outside the summer. The Marvel movie rubs shoulders with Star Wars, placing itself behind the last three Star Wars movies, the Twilight sequels and Catching Fire. Making a record through its way, Black Panther now holds the title of the biggest preview gross in history for a non-sequel.

Black Panther is tracking a $180 million plus box office collection by the end of the opening weekend. With the four-day weekend, including the President's Day holiday, trade analysts have placed their bets on the Marvel movie crossing $200 million.

Comparing movies released on a four-day weekend, Deadline notes that Black Panther could beat Beauty and the Beast ($174.7M 3-day, $188.2M 4-day) and Batman v Superman ($166M 3-day, $181M 4-day) if the figures remain as predicted. If predicted numbers turn reality, Black Panther will become the 7th best opening of all-time at the domestic box office.