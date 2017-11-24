Black Friday 2017, the biggest shopping event of the year, is here. Although various retailers have been running attractive offers for days now, some of the best deals are still being announced.

If you are planning to purchase new products ranging from laptops, TVs, smartphones, furniture to cloths, this is the right time to check out the deals from top retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and eBay.

But if you tend to get tired of looking into every sale item that crops up on a retailer's website, don't worry. We will come up with regular updates on the best deals on popular gadgets and other electronic products as and when we stumble upon.

Here are some of the best Black Friday 2017 deals we've spotted.

Live Updates

3:10 PM IST: Samsung is offering up to $400 off on the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 when an old phone is traded in. It's very likely that to get the full trade-in value you will have to swap a fairly new device in good condition.

3:00 PM IST: B&H is offering $800 off on Apple's 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Silver). The current discounted price is $1,599.

Best Buy is also offering a $150 price cut on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is now available at $549.99.

2:50 PM IST: Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

2:48 PM IST: Target is offering a $250 Target gift card when you purchase an iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.