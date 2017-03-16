Keshav Prasad Maurya, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit, was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.

Maurya has been reported to suffer from issues related to blood pressure. He will be kept under observation at the RML Hospital on Thursday and will be discharged on Friday.

The BJP leader was one of the names being considered for the post of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, where the party won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-seat Assembly in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

