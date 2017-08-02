The Tamil Nadu politics, which had entered a state of flux post Jayalalithaa's demise, is on the verge of a tectonic shift. Both the AIADMK factions-- the ruling EPS faction and the rebel OPS faction-- will join hands with the NDA, said a Republic report.

The Union Government, in return, will hand over three Cabinet seats to the AIADMK. The Amma-led party had emerged as the third biggest party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The new alliance will give the central government more power in the Rajya Sabha.

The party had plunged into chaos in the struggle for power post the death of Jayalalithaa. Amma's close aide Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam, who had momentarily been the interim chief minister and considered himself Jaya's political heir, triggered the split in AIADMK.

In the past few months, Eddapadi Palaniswami's (EPS faction) position as chief minister has grown stronger after Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran was slapped with bribery charges.

BJP's plans to expand down south

BJP has managed to expand left, right and centre and is now eyeing south. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reportedly said if BJP manages to win in Uttar Pradesh then its focus will be on the southern states starting with Karnataka. As the regional parties lack unity, the BJP juggernaut cannot be stopped.

While in Kerala, the battle with the left continues with political killings happening almost every other day, and BJP continues to project itself as an alternative to the ruling parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government could not pass the original Bill regarding the Backward Classes Commission in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, July 31, after it was outnumbered by the opposition party.

The government doesn't have a majority in the upper house of the Parliament, and in the absence of 30 MPs, BJP was left embarrassed in the assembly and gave the opposition a chance to reconstitute the commission, according to reports.

And the recent developments will make it easier for BJP to dictate terms.