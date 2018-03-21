A petrol bomb was hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Nandakumar's residence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The miscreants who were on a two-wheeler flung a petrol bomb at Nandakumar's house at around 3 am Wednesday, March 21 but luckily none of the family members were injured during the attack.

The miscreants poured fuel on the leader's car and later threw a projectile leaving the car damaged, the Hindu reported.

The BJP leader along with his family was sleeping inside his house located at Ramalakshmi Nagar on Masakalipalayam Road when the attack took place.

"We have got CCTV visuals of the persons involved in the attack. The specials teams have been instructed to act quickly and trace the assailants," K Periaiah, city police commissioner was quoted by the Hindu.

After the incident, the BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and condemned the action. The leader is also said to meet Nandakumar soon.

Strictly condemn cowardly attack on the residence of Coimbatore Ma Nagar BJP District President Thiru. Nandakumar. Such violent activities will not be tolerated & culprits need to be arrested immediately.@AmitShah @PMuralidharRao @BJP4India @BJP4TamilNadu — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) March 21, 2018

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Earlier this month, a BJP office in Siddhapudur was attacked with petrol bombs. According to the reports, the incident happened after H Raja, the party leader, was supporting the removal of Periyar statues in Tamil Nadu.

"We suspect the role behind in the incident is by the members of an outfit supporting Periyar for taking a revenge for vandalising the Periyar statue in Pudukottai," Nandakumar was quoted by New Indian Express as saying.

Here is the video of the petrol bomb attack:

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Soon after the incident took place, police officers were deployed in the area to prevent any further attacks. The police have started investigating the matter and are looking at the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.