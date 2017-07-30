Tension prevailed in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Saturday, June 29, after a RSS worker was hacked to death by a six-member gang. The victim was identified as Rajesh, 34. He was attacked at Sreekaryam area in the state capital around 8.30 pm while returning from the RSS's shaka office.

Police said the gang was led by a history-sheeter and the attackers had chopped off Rajesh's left hand. All the six members were absconding.

Reports said there were as many as 20 wounds in the victim's body. Rajesh was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kerala's BJP chief Kumanam Rajasekharan alleged that the CPI-M was behind this attack. The BJP has called for a state-wide strike on Sunday, July 30.

Speaking with an intention to bring these attacks to the notice of the Centre, Rajasekharan told India today that such violent attacks had support from the state's Left-led government.

Unfortunate that Rajesh left us. Stricken! pic.twitter.com/LrXmNEnNFU — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) July 29, 2017

Probe on

The Kerala Police has begun investigations and search operations are on to nab the attackers. Manikanadan, a local goon, is being considered as a prime suspect in this incident.

Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar told India today: "Police are on the lookout for the attackers. Security has been beefed up across the city to prevent such untoward incidents from recurring."

Earlier, the police had arrested 10 people in connection to the vandalisation the BJP's Kerala unit office by alleged supporters of the ruling CPI-M and student-wing activists.

Police gave prohibitory orders for three days, starting Friday, July 28, after the BJP's office in Thiruvananthapuram and the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, were attacked.

Here's the CCTV footage:

CPM denies

Meanwhile, a release from the CPI-M said it had no connection with the incident. Kerala has had a history on clashes between Left and RSS members. The most recent one being in Kannur district's Payyannur on July 11.

Reports from July 12 say that the RSS's office was attacked allegedly by CPI-M workers at Payyannur, leading to further clashes between the two sides. BJP workers had alleged that the other side had a hand in the attack. The CPI-M countered saying the BJP activists had hurled three country bombs at them during a motorcycle rally to mark the death anniversary of CPI-M worker Dhanraj.