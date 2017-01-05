The BJP government has cited media reports and claimed that properties of India's most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim, amounting to Rs 15,000 crore have been seized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "masterstroke diplomacy," in a tweet.

In the tweet, the BJP said "Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE." According to unconfirmed media reports, the ruling party claims that the prime minister had handed over a list of Dawood's assets to the UAE government during his visit to the country last year and demanded strong action.

It further said that the UAE government has "taken action" after investigations based on the dossier. It is believed that efforts are being made to bring back Dawood Ibrahim to face the law in India.

However, according to a report in the Times of India, the Indian intelligence, other investigative agencies as well as ministry of external affairs said they were unaware of any such development. Dawood is said to be living in Pakistan at present. He is wanted in India for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai.

The mafia don is also accused of masterminding terror attacks across India and also faces charges of money laundering and extortion. India and the United States have in the past accused him for bankrolling the militant group Al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). According to a US Department of Treasury report, Ibrahim has been listed as a "terrorist supporter."

According to a report in Forbes, Dawood Ibrahim's estimated net worth is $6.7 billion as of May 2015. Not only that, the "underworld don" also has strong links to bollywood.

Bollywood's association with the don and his aide "chhota Shakeel" haven't changed much over the years. Actors, producers and distributors not only pay submission to "bhai's" but also use them to establish a footing in the film industry, the Hindu had reported last year.