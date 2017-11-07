You have seen celebrities and their lookalikes, but this latest discovery of the "exact image" of US President Donald Trump will leave you stunned. A dog owner has found that the inside of his dog's ear has a striking resemblance to Trump.

The two-year-old Beagle named Chief has become an internet sensation after images of the ear went viral on social media. The photo was shared on Twitter by @doddsy1975 with a post, "Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dog's ear." The photo went viral with more than 18,000 retweets and 46,000 likes.

Jade Robinson, 25, of Jarrow, Tyneside, is the owner of the dog. A friend of Robinson made this massive discovery when Chief was under the weather and had gone to a vet. The friend spotted the resemblance between POTUS and the infection.

"If you know anything about beagles you know how intelligent, active and curious they are and Chief certainly lives up to that - he's full of mischief. As he has the very distinctive long ears they spend a lot of time scraping the ground sniffing for lovely smells, unfortunately, this leads to his ears picking up a lot of dirt," BBC quoted Robinson as saying.

Here's the pic of Trump in Jade's dog Chief's ear! #TrumpInADogsEar, she's telling us all about it on the show now! pic.twitter.com/hqhH0qjQoR — Steve & Karen (@TheSandK) November 7, 2017

"We have fought to keep his ears clean since day one however general cleaning can only go so far. This photo had to be taken whilst Chief was asleep as he does not like his inner ears to be touched and I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump - it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out."

Robinson is now raising funds for Chief's treatment. She has asked people to donate money so that doctors examine his ear.

This is not the first time that an unusual thing has resembled like Trump's face. During Halloween, pumpkins that resembled Trump's face had become a sensation. In July, drug dealers had even shared ecstasy tablets that looked like Trump.