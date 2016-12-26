Salman Khan's movies are a complete entertainment package not only because of the storyline, but also because of its dialogues and songs. Each film of Salman becomes a blockbuster hit and so are the dialogues of the film.

In his career spanning over two decades, Salman has delivered some blockbusters dialogues that became viral. On his 51st birthday, we present you some of his top superhit dialogues that became blockbuster hits like his movies.

From Maine Pyar Kiya to Sultan, check out some of his popular dialogues below:

Sultan

"Sultan ko sirf ek hi aadmi hara sakta hai aur woh hai Sultan khud."

"Wrestling koi khel nahi woh dangal hai."

Jai Ho

"Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai ... ungli mat kar ... jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega."

Maine Pyar Kiya

"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you."

"Dosti ki hai, nibhani toh padegi."

Dabangg

"Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le ... aur paadein kahan se."

"Hum yahan ke Robinhood hai ... Robinhood Pandey."

Dabangg 2

"Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?"

Wanted

"Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di for toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta."

"Jis school mein tune ye sab seekha hai na ... uska headmaster aaj bhi mujhse tuition leta hai."

Bodyguard

"Mujh par ek ehsan karna ki mujh par koi ehsan na karma."

Ready

"Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself."

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

"Dosto na koi sathi hein na koi manzil fir bhi nikaal pada hoon ghar se, shayad jiski talaash hai wahi saathi hai wahi manzil hai."

Kick

"Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna. Dil me aata hoon samajh me nahi."

"Aap devil ke peeche, devil aapke peeche – too much fun!"

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

"Agar tum mujhe yunhi dekhti rahi toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega."

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

"Log kehte hai khoobsurat ladkiyan jab jhoot bolti hai ... toh aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hai."