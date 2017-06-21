Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

It is not every day you see Kendall Jenner turns up the heat on social media. But when she does, she makes sure to create a roar. This time, the Jenner sister kicked up a storm on social media by posing in a hot bikini to show off her svelte figure.

Different from her usual bikini posts, the 21-year-old model was seen channelling the 1960s in a checked aka Gingham bikini topped with a see-through crop top that covered her bosoms while she reclined on a sofa.

In her other posts, Kendall was also seen sporting a retro pair of cat-eyed sunglasses and took selfies in what looked like her treasured 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. She went on to share the pictures on Snapchat.

???

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

However, Kendall jumped into a sizzling pair of denim shorts for her Snapchat pictures.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, Snapchat

Kendall looked like she was off on a trip. "Haven't driven my baby in so long," she informed fans as she posted the picture.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, Snapchat

Unlike Kylie, Kim or Kourtney, who posts bikini pictures almost every day, Kendall teases fans with a revealing picture once a while. The posts remind fans she is one of the hottest Jenner – Kardashian sister.

Kendall has been grabbing a lot of attention due to her different stylish outfits, her friendship with the Hadid sisters – Bella and Gigi and her summer holidays.

The star was also recently seen spending Father's Day with Caitlyn Jenner at the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance, a car show in Beverly Hills. The trio were clicked during the event and Caitlyn shared a picture of their day out on Instagram.

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Kendall drew massive backlash when she became a part of the controversial Pepsi ad. Ever since, the star seems to have kept things low key. She was then spotted having a ball at the Met Gala where she was clicked getting cozy with her rapper boyfriend A$AP.

She was then seen getting naughty during Cannes Film Festival.