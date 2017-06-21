It is not every day you see Kendall Jenner turns up the heat on social media. But when she does, she makes sure to create a roar. This time, the Jenner sister kicked up a storm on social media by posing in a hot bikini to show off her svelte figure.

Different from her usual bikini posts, the 21-year-old model was seen channelling the 1960s in a checked aka Gingham bikini topped with a see-through crop top that covered her bosoms while she reclined on a sofa.

In her other posts, Kendall was also seen sporting a retro pair of cat-eyed sunglasses and took selfies in what looked like her treasured 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. She went on to share the pictures on Snapchat.

However, Kendall jumped into a sizzling pair of denim shorts for her Snapchat pictures.

Kendall looked like she was off on a trip. "Haven't driven my baby in so long," she informed fans as she posted the picture.

Unlike Kylie, Kim or Kourtney, who posts bikini pictures almost every day, Kendall teases fans with a revealing picture once a while. The posts remind fans she is one of the hottest Jenner – Kardashian sister.

Kendall has been grabbing a lot of attention due to her different stylish outfits, her friendship with the Hadid sisters – Bella and Gigi and her summer holidays.

The star was also recently seen spending Father's Day with Caitlyn Jenner at the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance, a car show in Beverly Hills. The trio were clicked during the event and Caitlyn shared a picture of their day out on Instagram.

Kendall drew massive backlash when she became a part of the controversial Pepsi ad. Ever since, the star seems to have kept things low key. She was then spotted having a ball at the Met Gala where she was clicked getting cozy with her rapper boyfriend A$AP.

She was then seen getting naughty during Cannes Film Festival.