Now that's a way to show off a tan! With summer at its peak, Instagram is filled with pictures of people showing off their tans. However, British model Kate Wright took showing off a tan to the next level with her recent raunchy post.

The sexy diva has been making headlines thanks to her relationship with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand. Recently, she treated fans with an eyeful as she posted a busty picture flaunting her assets while she showed off her new tan.

Donning a nude colour bikini that could hardly contain her curves, Wright was clicked in a bathroom. Sitting on the edge of an empty bathtub, Wright drew all the attention to her slender figure.

However, instead of sunbathing, the model confessed to her fans that it was a fake tan and posted the hot bikini photo to promote the tanning product that helped her achieve the bronze body.

The hot picture received some amazing response from fans. While one couldn't stop raving about her toned body, another wished he was Ferdinand. Many others called the former footballer a lucky man to have the sensual star in his life.

The TV personality makes sure that she eats and drinks healthy. Recently, she shared a picture of her enjoying a protein shake despite being on the go.

Kate Wright is enjoying the attention that the former Manchester United and England footballer is giving her.

Obsessed with this tan ??Wearing @cocoabrowntan by @marissacarter’s 1 Hour Tan Dark & Golden Goddess Oil ?Get yours in @superdrugloves and Tesco #CocoaBrown #FakeTan #1HourTan A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Throwback to a couple of weeks ago wearing this beaut @bahimibeachwear bikini ??? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Wright's affair with the sports star went to the next level when he introduced the 26-year-old to his children.

Yes @mr.trendz with the super quick delivery of the white Yeezy's! ??#anotherlevel A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

After the meeting, the couple subtly confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The duo posted similar photos of themselves and the kids wearing matching white trainers.

Thank you @mr.trendz for sourcing us our white yeezys in under a week .... best service ??? A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

On the other hand, Wright introduced her friends to the 38-year-old, Daily Mail reports. Her friend Sheesh Chigwell posted a picture with the former footballer on Twitter.

The two are still keeping their romance a private affair.