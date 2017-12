Ashley Graham is currently shuttling between locations and shooting for a bikini line's new presentation. However, that hasn't stopped the plus-size model from getting into the holiday spirit.

On the occasion of Christmas, the 30-year-old star shared one of her bikini-clad pictures on Instagram to wish her 5.8 million followers. But the diva was not alone. She had a rather adorable companion who added to the Christmas feels.

Flaunting her ample assets in a pair of black bikini, Graham is seen a red Christmas hat with her name printed on it. She is joined by a sand-made snowman. Graham tried to recreate the "snowy" Christmas feel with the help of the sand and we must say she has been succeeded.

Pouting for the camera, Graham oozes confidence while the waves make a noise in the background. It is safe to say that the picture was taken during her recent photoshoot in Morocco.

The stunning model has been in the Moroccan land over the past few days where she is shooting for Swimsuit for All's new collection.

She has been teasing the photoshoot with numerous behind-the-scene photos from the locations. Graham is seen donning some beautiful pieces of the swimwear while posing with camels and in make-shift tents on the sandy location.

Of the many photos she shared, Graham looked the most stunning in a pair of floral printed bikini. She also donned numerous other kinds of bikini which included a cheetah printed one-piece, a pink and red mix and match unique styled bikini and many more.

She also shared a few pictures she took seated on a camel on sets of the shoot. Apart from the photo shoot, Graham also shared some PDA on Instagram with her husband Justin Ervin. Captioning it: "My Heart," the couple looked happy in love.

For those of you who don't know, the model is married to her long-term sweetheart whom she met through her church. The two have been together since 2010.