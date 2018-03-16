Ashley Graham recently hit the beaches for a raunchy photoshoot. The plus-size model donned a few bathing suits from the new collection of her bikini wear Swimsuit for All. She hit the shores of Miami for a sizzling photo shoot for the brand and flaunted her assets.

The 30-year-old slipped into several bikinis and was having a fun shoot going when one of the swimsuit's thong untied. As seen in the photos, the undone piece of clothing revealed more skin that Ashley wanted to.

But before her oops moment turned into an embarrassing memory, Ashley took notice of the loose knot and readjusted the outfit. Ashley was seen standing knee-deep water while adjusting her bikini.

A post shared by Sunil Hatwal (@sun_hwr) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:49pm PDT

A post shared by @stylecandid on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

The wardrobe malfunction did not deter Ashley's mood as America's Next Top Model judge went on put up a glamorous show for the camera. She flashed plenty of skin while finding her way through the waters in the revealing outfit.

Ashley has been teasing the shoot on her Instagram account. The diva has been giving fans a preview of the variety of outfits and even asking opinions from her 6.4 million followers. She also shared a slew of videos from the dressing room.

She was seen sporting a black plunging bathing suit. The attire evidently couldn't handle her assets, leaving little for fans to imagine. There were many other swimsuits Ashley sported that gave her fans a good look at her curvy body.

A post shared by Bryan Zaragoza (@bryanzaragoza_) on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

@theashleygraham #ashleygraham #swimsuitsforall A post shared by Ashley Graham (@theashleygrahamtr) on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

@theashleygraham #ashleygraham #swimsuitsforall A post shared by Ashley Graham (@theashleygrahamtr) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Ashley was accompanied by her husband Justin Ervin on the sets of the shoot. The madly-in-love were spotted indulging in some adorable PDA between shots. The two have been married for seven years after they met at a church in 2009.