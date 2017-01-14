Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, which is the harvest festival of Assam, is being celebrated on January 14 this year. It is the joyful festival of Assam that is celebrated by the locals irrespective of caste, creed, religion and beliefs.

In a year Assamese celebrate three different kinds of Bihu festivals: Bohag or Rongali Bihu in mid-April, Kati or Kongali Bihu in mid-October and Magh or Bhugali Bihu in mid-January.

It is during the Magh Bihu that local people dance, sing and indulge in festive delicacies. Bihu dance is another attraction of the festival. People meet, wish and greet their near and dear ones on the occasion. However, with the new age technology, most people send greetings through social media and WhatsApp.

Here are a few Bihu greetings messages, take a look: