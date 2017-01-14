Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, which is the harvest festival of Assam, is being celebrated on January 14 this year. It is the joyful festival of Assam that is celebrated by the locals irrespective of caste, creed, religion and beliefs.
In a year Assamese celebrate three different kinds of Bihu festivals: Bohag or Rongali Bihu in mid-April, Kati or Kongali Bihu in mid-October and Magh or Bhugali Bihu in mid-January.
It is during the Magh Bihu that local people dance, sing and indulge in festive delicacies. Bihu dance is another attraction of the festival. People meet, wish and greet their near and dear ones on the occasion. However, with the new age technology, most people send greetings through social media and WhatsApp.
Here are a few Bihu greetings messages, take a look:
- B-Bond of Love, I-Icon of Assam, H-Humanity, U-Unity.. This is our Bihu, our soul..wish you all a Happy Magh Bihu 2017
- This is a time of new beginnings and for the celebration of life – Happy Bhogali Bihu
- May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings...
- Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.
- Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.
- Enjoy the festive season! Sing and dance with fun...Wishing you happiness on this Bihu...
- Let us welcome this Bohag Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.
- Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.
- May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family Happiness & Prosperity.
- Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!
- Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn't dare to do.