Bihar School Education Board or BSEB is expected to declare the Class 10 Board results for 2017 on Tuesday, June 20.

Here is the procedure to check the Bihar Board Class 10 examination results:

Go to the official website biharboard.ac.in or directly click on the link biharboard.ac.in

Click on the activated result link

Enter required details such as roll number, etc.

Click on Submit button

Check the result and download it

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations commenced on March 1 with English as the first subject and ended on March 8 with Optional Subject as the last paper. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.