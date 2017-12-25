SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 has occupied the top position by a huge margin in the list of biggest South Indian opener of 2017. The movie, from its four versions, got an earth-shattering opening in April.

On its first day, Baahubali 2, which was released in over 4500 screens worldwide, had minted a never-heard amount of Rs 214 crore at the global box office on its first day. The pre-release buzz backed by the massive success of its first instalment ensured the flick to give such an opening.

Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150 is in the second place. This was the comeback movie of the Mega Star and there was huge craze around the film which translated into business. It is followed by Vijay's Mersal which occupied the third place by earning Rs 47.1 crore on the first day. Both the Chiru and Ilayathalapathy's films were released in only one language.

Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa and Mahesh Babu's Spyder are ranked at fourth and fifth places. While the former has collected Rs 46.6 crore, the latter minted Rs 41.5 crore. Unfortunately, despite getting such a grand opening, the Prince's flick turned out to be a dud at the box office, say trade reports.

Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu (Rs 39.2 crore), Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham (Rs 33.9 crore), Ajith's Vivegam (Rs 30 crore), Vijay's Bairavaa (Rs 26 crore) and Suriya's So3 (Rs 17+ crore) are in the next five positions.

It has to be noted that Kannada and Malayalam movies have not found a place in the list of top 10 biggest openers of South India in 2017.