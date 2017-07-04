The much-awaited TV show Bigg Boss Telugu is set to go on air from July 15. Junior NTR, who is appearing as the host for the first time on the small screen, said the show will be a game changer.

In a statement released to the media, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have confirmed the show will have 12 celebrity contestants brought together for 70 days, surrounded by 60 cameras and cut off from the outside world in 1 Bigg house.

"Our team has already been on an intensive exercise to select the right contestants and has met over 100 celebrities and seen a huge positive response and willingness to participate. The channel will identify the right dozen to enter the house and keep up its promise of providing the best entertainment to its viewers," said the creators.

"The show is bringing many firsts to the Telugu entertainment space. It is the most expensive show to be created ever in Telugu television. It has one of the largest sets, with more than 10000 square feet area and nearly 750 people working on the project at any given point of time," they added.

Bigg Boss Telugu is unique, as there is no script and the traditional word "cut" is never uttered by the director. The 60 cameras never stop rolling for the entire season. "Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached to host Bigg Boss, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer," says Junior NTR.

Ever since its first promo was launched, Bigg Boss Telugu has been creating a huge buzz in the Telugu states. The promo has reached more than 55 million viewers i.e. nearly 3/4th of the viewership universe, in just 7 days of its run on the Star Maa network. The promos of Bigg Boss Telugu were trending Nationwide on social media, with the count of the share crossing millions.

Telugu television market will scale new heights with the launch of the biggest ever reality show, Bigg Boss on Star Maa, with Young Tiger NTR appearing as the host for the first time on the small screen.