Bigg Boss Telugu, which had its grand finale on Sunday, has become a big success. Star Maa is thrilled over the audiences' response and the TV channel wishes to start season 2 with Jr NTR soon.

Bigg Boss Telugu is the Telugu version of Salman Khan-hosted Hindi reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is set to have its 11th season soon. Launched on July 16, this Telugu reality TV show, which marked the debut of Jr NTR on the small screen, has seen the audiences' response growing by leaps and bounds in the last 10 weeks.

On Sunday, Siva Balaji beat other finalists Adarsh, Navdeep, Hari Teja and Archana to bag the title of the season 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu. He walked away with the winner trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The bosses of Star Maa tweeted: "Congratulations #SivaBalaji for winning the #BiggBossTelugu Season 1 #BiggBossTeluguFinale #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia."

Jr NTR‏ added: "#BiggBossTelugu has been a very challenging but enjoyable ride. Will always be grateful for all the love and support you have shown. Thank you @StarMaa & @EndemolShineIND for the show. Will miss "Naa TV" and the chance to interact with you all every weekend."

The Star Maa bosses also said that Bigg Boss Telugu has become a super success and they thanked everyone for it. They tweeted: "Thank You @tarak9999 & Team for making #BiggBossTelugu Season-1 Very Huge Success..Will be back again soon!!!"

Meanwhile, they wished that they would come back with Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 soon. They tweeted: "Thank You Tarak..Lets wish together to start #BiggBossTelugu Season-2 Soon and start working together again!! ❤️"