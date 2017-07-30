Madhu Priya, who had entered Bigg Boss Telugu house with the hopes of winning the title, has been eliminated from Junior NTR-hosted show on Saturday, July 29. She is the second participant to be shown the door after Jyothi.

The singer, along with Prince and Sameer, were in the danger zone this week. In the end, it is Madhu Priya, who got lesser votes than them from the viewers resulting in her elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu.

The online polls had indicated Madhu Priya's elimination as people were not happy with her conduct. Her weeping habit at the drop of a hat had not gone well with them.

Madhu Priya is a playback singer, who became famous after singing "Adapillanamma Nenu Adapilanani" song in Idea super on Maa Tv channel. She has sung songs for Fidaa, Daggaraga Dooramga and a few other movies. She created headlines by marrying her boyfriend against her parents' wish. Her fight with her husband also brought her to the headlines.

Meanwhile, there are rumours doing rounds that actress Diksha Panth is set to enter Bigg Boss Telugu house. She will get an entry on Sunday's episode.

On the other end, Bigg Boss Telugu has garnered a record-breaking TRP ratings and Star Maa shared the news on its Facebook page. "Star Maa is the BIGG BOSS of Telugu GEC's Jr NTR's #BiggBossTelugu debuts with Highest Ever 16.2 TVR's ..Thanks for the Love & Support". [sic]" the channel wrote.

The major part of the credit for the success goes to Junior NTR, whose presence has helped the show to garner viewers' attention in a big way in South India. People have highly appreciated his anchoring skills and many have already became a fan of him.

Notably, Tamil actress Kasturi expressed her wish to be part of his show as she posted: "Looks like #biggbossTelugu folks are having a BLAST. and OMG #NTR !! Wouldnt mind being in THAt house at all ! #JustBabysitMyKid :)) [sic]"