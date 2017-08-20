Actor Navdeep, who made a wildcard entry into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu in last week, has apparently been evicted from the show today. His elimination is likely to upset many viewers.

Mumaith Khan, Dhanraj, Hari Teja and Archana were nominated for eviction from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu this weekend. In the Saturday episode, host Jr NTR announced that Hari Teja and Dhanraj and either Mumaith Khan or Archana will be shown doors on Sunday. The audience was eagerly waiting to find out who will be eliminated from the show.

Hours before Bigg Boss Telugu started airing on Sunday, the bosses of STAR MAA have made a shocking revelation that Navdeep would be evicted from the house this evening. They posted a teaser of the scene on its Twitter page and wrote: "Emergency situation for Navdeep #BiggBossTelugu Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia."

The 15-second video shows Jr NTR addressing the participants in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu when a staff member comes to him and whispers something in his ear. The next moment, the host is seen turning to them with a serious face. He says, "A small emergency, come to the main gate." As he gets up, Jr NTR adds, "Pack your luggage and come". It is a shock for Navdeep.

Navdeep is just one-week-old in the house but he has managed to win many hearts with participation in luxury budget task and captaincy. Many viewers are enjoying his presence on the show and his elimination might disappoint them. Here are some of the comments about him posted on Twitter by viewers.

Well played #Navdeep 6th Captain In House Vocchadu ,Entertain Chesadu ,Capatian ayipoyadu #BiggBossTelugu

#BiggBossTelugu : Luvd the way how #Navdeep replied mumaith today...bacchapan ka woh atalo attupandu wala frnd yaad agaya..

Useless #Tapsee spoiled #BiggBossTelugu flow in the middle nd #Navdeep is doing great in the house with good composure #tarak @tarak9999

#Navdeep playing game very smartly with strategy as he already know the loopholes.

