Some viewers are apparently irritated by the change in the behaviour of Hari Teja inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu and they feel she is overconfident and overacting.

With two weeks left before Bigg Boss Telugu finale, five contestants Navdeep, Siva Balaji, Adarsh Balakrishnan, Hari Teja, Archana and Diksha Panth are in the fray. The competition is growing with each passing day and each contestant is plotting for more votes.

Hari Teja is known for her funny, charismatic and lovable character. She has been nominated several times in the past, but viewers' votes have saved her from getting ousted. She has been one of the most appreciated contestants and Jr NTR has praised her on several occasions.

Hari Teja is one of the top contenders for the winner's title. She is aware of her chances of winning and she is pulling out all stops to grab attention of the viewers.

But Hari Teja's behaviour has not gone down well with some viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu, who expressed their disappointment over Twitter. Here are some of their comments.

Mahidhar Reddy‏ (@mahidha72606570): I think #HariTeja is doing over acting ..urkane navuu rakapoyina navadam centre of attraction gaa undhamani chudadam..#BigBossTelugu manpltv

Hari‏ (@hariprasad005): #BigBossTelugu Early mrng song tho start avutundi #hariteja attention grabbing. Camerani chooste chalu personality change. #overreacting.

AVINASH KAKARLA‏ (@AVINASHKAKARLA): #biggbosstelugu #Hariteja ni action niku Srirama Raksha ..Over action maku pedda siksha... taggiste untav.. lekapote potav

AVAD‏ (@avadsays): .. #HariTeja over action to no extent please eliminate her immediately. #Archana a a yedupu entamma #BiggBossTelugu

Harika Veena‏ (@harikaveena): #hariteja reaction when sivabalaji wife came is absolute drama.Daily serial actress can act better than bigscreen actors.#BigBossTelugu

NSK_10‏ (@NSK_1008): When #shivabalaji's wife entered into biggboss house we could observe guilty facial expressions of #hariteja.. #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBossTelugu #hariteja's over action when shivabalaji's wife was there.. that's enough to say wat kind of woman she is. Could u notice #hariteja's guilty expression when Shiva's wife entered into d house??? #BiggBossTelugu

Beast Incarnate‏ (@udaynarra33): Over action tattukolekapotumnamu thalii #hariteja #BiggBossTelugu

Kiran‏ (@harikiransayz): Fed up with her over hyper activeness.For audience sake pls be calm #HariTeja బొంగురు గొంతెసుకొని అరవడం తప్ప ఎం చేస్తుంది #BiggBossTelugu

Mersal‏ (@Sreeraavi): #BiggBossTelugu in my point of view #Diksha is better than #Archana. #HariTeja will according to the situation & gives Overacting.

Mahesh‏ (@CinemaFreak009): #BiggBossTelugu They are always showing #HARITEJA'S irritate footage. Even fans are not bearing it.

Karthik Chaganti (@karthikcvs): #HariTeja jealosy and possiveness Seen clearly Madhumathi #BiggBossTelugu @StarMaa

Mani Kumar N‏ (@nmanikumar_mk): Can someone mute #HariTeja please !! She has become new sound pollution in #BigBossTelugu after #MumaithKhan