Contestant Sameer was eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu this week. After the eviction, he thanked Bigg Boss for making him realise that he still has humanity left in him.

Sameer was nominated along with five other contestants including Siva Balaji, Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Kathi, Kalpana and Dhanraj for elimination. On Saturday, Jr NTR announced that Dhanraj, Siva Balaji and Mahesh Kathi were in the safe zone. The audience were curious to see who among Mumaith Khan, Sameer and Kalpana would be shown the door on Sunday.

Rana Daggubati visited the house of Bigg Boss to promote his next movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The Baahubali 2 actor announced Sameer's name as the contestant who would be eliminated this week. Though it was a big surprise for everyone, Sameer managed not to show any negative emotions over his eviction. Rather, he seemed excited to walk out of the house.

Even when he came on the stage and spoke to host Jr NTR, he seemed in a good mood and also cracked some jokes. When the host asked him about his experience in the house, Sameer said, "It wasn't an easy task to survive for three weeks inside the house." He added, "I really thank Bigg Boss for making me realise there is a human being inside me. It was a fantastic experience that I will never get in my lifetime."

When asked about how many days he thought he would survive in the house, Sameer said, "My wife had hoped that I would be there till the end of the show. But I had told her that I don't have such high hopes as it is very difficult to stay inside the house. I had a great time in the house. The competition has been getting stiff as the days pass by. I am happy that I am walking out today."