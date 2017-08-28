The house of Jr NTR-hosted TV show Bigg Boss Telugu witnessed double elimination this weekend and housemates like Dhanraj and Kathi Karthika have been evicted from the house.

Four contestants were nominated for elimination and Jr NTR began Bigg Boss Telugu on Saturday saying, "This week will see double elimination. Four housemates like Siva Balaji, Kathi Karthika, Dhanraj and Archana have been nominated for the eviction. Among the four, two housemates will be eliminated this weekend. You, I and Bigg Boss know about it, but as usual, the contestants are not aware of it."

Later, Jr NTR went to review the happenings inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. The host also had some fun activities with the housemates. At the end of the episode, he revealed that Siva Balaji is safe among the four nominated participants.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR asked Dhanraj to pack his luggage and come on the stage. He also said that he would talk to other nominated housemates later. This made Kathi Karthika and Archana, who are the other contestants nominated for eviction, think that there must be a double eviction this weekend.

On the other side, Dhanraj came on the stage and thanked the audience and Bigg Boss. The comedian said, "I desperately wanted to come out of the house. Thank you Tarak for getting me out of the house! Thank you all the viewers! You supported me through your votes to stay inside the house so many days and got out of the house when I badly wanted it."

After having a conversation, Jr NTR finally connected Dhanraj with his wife through a phone call. His wife revealed that she has been blessed with a baby boy. Dhanraj was all thrilled to hear this news. He could not control his emotions and he said, "I love you Ammu. How is my son?" Later, the host bid goodbye to the elated comedian.

Jr NTR went back to the housemates and announced that Dhanraj is blessed with a baby boy. Everyone congratulated the comedian. But Kathi Karthika and Archana were a bit nervous when the house revealed that this weekend is double dhamaka. Later, he asked Kathi Karthika to pack her bag and come on the stage.