Diksha Panth made her way into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu as the first wild card entrant following the eviction of singer Madhu Priya from the Jr NTR's show this Sunday.

Bigg Boss Telugu started with 14 contestants on July 16 and Jyothi was the first participant to be eliminated from the reality show. On the eighth day, Sampoornesh Babu was shown the door after he allegedly tried to commit suicide. Madhu Priya, who was nominated with three others, was eliminated from the show this Saturday. With Diksha's entry, the house now has 12 contestants.

The bosses of Bigg Boss Telugu have brought Diksha Panth into the house as a replacement for Sampoornesh Babu. On July 30, the bosses of STAR MAA‏ tweeted a teaser featuring her surprise entry into the house and wrote: "#BiggBossTeluguWildcard Entry Diksha Panth to make hulchul in the house #BiggBossTelugu Today at 9:30 PM #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia"

Diksha Panth's entry has enhanced the glam quotient in the house. Her sizzling entry through the swimming pool came as a big surprise to all the contestants. The male participants were seen beaming with joy with her entry and she was trending on social media.

Also, many TV viewers were excited over Diksha Panth's entry into the house of Bigg Boss. They believe her presence will raise the temperatures in the house and as well as soar the TRP ratings.

Chaithanya (@chaithanya0001) tweeted: "If #BiggBossTelugu 's TRP increases from today, it's pure #DikshaPanth craze ! Infact I'll start seeing from today !"

Kakumani Avinash‏ (@IamUrAvinash) wrote: "She Generated Heat in #BiggBossTelugu #DikshaPanth #BigBossHouse #BigBoss."

When a beautiful girl is in the house, Boys go crazy ? Check this!!!

But some viewers are not happy with the decision of the bosses of Bigg Boss Telugu as they think she is an unfamiliar face. AVAD‏ (@avadsays) felt: "#DikshaPanth is one stupid entry..After the exit of Sampoo, they should have brought a more familiar face...#BiggBossTelugu."

Diksha Panth started her acting career with Ram Charan's Telugu film Racha in 2012. Later, she went on to feature in 10 other movies and Soggade Chinni Nayana, Gopala Gopala and Oka Laila Kosam are notable among them.

Currently, she has four projects -- Harmones, Thondi, Maya Mall and VKA Films' EGO, in her kitty. She is also set to foray into Bollywood with Aayaam. Her stint on Jr NTR's show will add to her popularity and aid her growth in the film industry, both down south and Bollywood, say experts.