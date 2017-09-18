Actress Diksha Panth has been evicted from the house of Jr NTR's TV show Bigg Boss Telugu, while Navdeep, Siva Balaji, Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja and Archana have entered the grand finale of the show.

As he started the show on Saturday, Jr NTR said, "Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja, Archana and Diksha Panth have been nominated for elimination. One of the four contestants will walk out of the house this weekend. This will be the last eviction of season 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu, as it will have its grand finale next week."

Host Jr NTR added, "With the show nearing its completion, Bigg Boss Telugu is getting a superb response from the audiences and the voters' count is doubling with each passing. The show received 2.82 crore votes last week and this count has grown almost 100 percent this week. Over 4.88 crore viewers cast their votes for their favourite participants."

Along with Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Host Jr NTR entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu to promote his next outing Jai Lava Kusa, which is set to be released on September 21. Besides talking about this film with his team, the host announced that Adarsh Balakrishna and Hari Teja are in the safe zone.

After bidding goodbye to Jai Lava Kusa team, Jr NTR went on to cook tomato pachadi and mutton pulao for the contestants, who enjoyed the delicious meal with the host. He walked out of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu, saying he would announce the name of the participant to be evicted on Sunday.

Before the eviction on Sunday, Jr NTR made it clear, "This will be last elimination and there will be no nomination in the next week. After this elimination, the remaining five contestants will directly enter the finals and they will fight for the winner's trophy next Sunday."

Later, Jr NTR announced, "Archana is in the safe zone and she has entered the finals Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja and Navdeep. These five contestants will fight for the winner's title of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1. Diksha! I am really really sorry. It's time for you leave the house. You have put in a great show."