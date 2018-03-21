Natural star Nani is set to replace Junior NTR as a host on Star Maa's hit reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The actor has reportedly received a fat pay-check for hosting the second season.

Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on July 16, 2017 and it had its grand finale on September 24. It became the most-successful Telugu reality TV show of 2018. Encouraged by the response, the bosses of Star Maa are all set to come back with a second season soon. But the first season's host Jr NTR rejected their offer, forcing the channel to hunt for a new host.

Jr NTR has signed two big ticket projects with ace directors Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli and he is currently preparing for his roles in their movies. He will be busy shooting for those films throughout the year and he will not be able to give time for Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Star Maa bosses have now reportedly approached Nani, who is apparently interested in hosting the second season of the TV show. The reports suggest that the modalities are now being worked out and an official announcement about him is expected to be made soon.

It was reported last year that Jr NTR was paid a whopping amount of Rs 35 lakh per episode. He had beaten veterans like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi to be the highest paid actor in the history of Telugu television. The buzz in the industry is that Nani is being paid almost similar to host Bigg Boss Telugu.

Nani is known for his natural acting and comedy timing. He has not only created a niche for himself, but also built a massive fanbase around the world. He has scored a hat-trick success with Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori and MCA in 2017. He will be the suitable star to replace Jr NTR and his presence will assure good viewership for the TV channel, say the experts from the Telugu film industry.