The first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu is said to have registered record TRP ratings and actor Jr NTR, who is making his debut in TV industry, has wowed the viewers with his comedy timing and mannerism.

Bigg Boss Telugu is certainly the most talked-about and highly-anticipated reality TV show for two reasons. Firstly, it is the first of its kind of show in the Telugu TV industry. Secondly, it is hosted by the most-popular young actor, who has a huge fan following across the globe. Amidst huge hype and expectations, the show had gone on air on Star Maa on Sunday.

Check: Bigg Boss Telugu contestants list with photos

Experts from the industry had also predicted that it would have a rocking start, but none of them had imagined that it would get such a massive response on its opening day. It will take a few days to get an update on the TRP ratings of the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu. But after seeing its buzz on social media and other platforms, experts opine that it has registered a record-breaking TRP rating for its opening day.

The bosses of Star Maa are also thrilled over the massive response for the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu. They took to the Twitter handle of the TV channel to share their excitement and thank the viewers. They tweeted: "Thank you for the overwhelming response. @tarak9999 just rocked the first episode. Catch u again tomorrow at 9:30 PM #BiggBossTelugu."

Jr NTR began the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu with a dance performance and also cracked a joke on his own suit-boot avatar. Considering it to be his debut show, he showed the least rigidness and looked quite confident. He explained the basic rules of the house and introduced the 14 contestants. His way of introducing the contestants was total fun.

Millions of viewers, including some celebs and critics, are surprised over Jr NTR's ease on the live show, his comedy timing and mannerism. Many of them took to their Twitter handle to express their opinion. They feel that the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu was expectedly a fun watch and young tiger gave his best in his maiden TV Host avatar. Here are some comments of celebs and critics.

Director Gunasekhar: Be it the Big or the Small, you electrify any screen like a Live Wire @tarak9999 ! #BiggBossTelugu #JrNTR

RJ Chaitu‏: Aa style, aa smile, aa dance, aa hosting, aa energy, aa spontanity, aa gouravam, aa timing @tarak9999 lots of love

Haricharan Pudipeddi‏: #Tarak nailed it as the host of #BiggBossTelugu. He was witty and at ease at all times. RT if you think he's the best #BiggBoss host ever.

Jalapathy Gudelli: Full marks to NTR as host. No rigidness. Right body language. #BiggBossTelugu

Hemanth Kumar CR: I think #NTR is doing a damn good job as a host...great ease. And yeah, have never seen him laugh so much #BiggBossTelugu

Rajiv Aluri: NTR as host and screen presence #BiggBossTelugu

Mahesh S Koneru‏: Can say this with pride. It's been a pleasure to watch @tarak9999 perform for the launch episode of #BiggBossTelugu. You will see why soon

Telugu360: #BiggBossTelugu As an anchor @tarak9999 is rocking with his energy levels & excitement . Overall performance we need to wait n see.