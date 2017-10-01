Model-turned-actor Aarav (Arav) has become the winner of superstar Kamal Haasan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil, beating other contestants Ganesh Venkatraman, Harish Uthaman and Snehan.

Aarav is a budding actor with a couple of films to his credit. His stint on Bigg Boss Tamil and victory are expected to flood him with several interesting offers. Not much is known about Aarav. Here are some interesting aspects you need to know about the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil:

1. Engineer by profession

Aarav was born as Nafeez Kizar in Trichy, Tamil Nadu on October 31, 1988. He did his graduation in engineering and started his career as an engineer. He was into theatre activities and modelling since his college days.

2. Passion for acting

His passion for acting made him quit his profession and enter the film industry. He made his acting debut with a small role in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. But this movie did not get him much needed attention.

3. Vijay Antony gave him break

Vijay Antony was looking for an actor with a good physique for an important role in Saithan when he saw photos of Aarav on his Facebook page. The director-cum-actor called him and asked him to attend the audition. After the audition, he was selected for Saithan and he played the role of Natraj, who had grey shades. He didn't have a single dialogue in the film, but he impressed viewers with his screen presence.

4. Aarav's entry as hero

Aarav was scared that his role in Saithan would get him a villain's image. But fortunately, he got to play one of the two lead roles in Tamil and Hindi bilingual film Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa, which was directed by Jayaraja Chouhan. Released in 2016, the movie was a hardcore horror film and he played the role of an architect. He will be seen as a solo hero in the flick that revolves around a cop story.

5. Ajith is Aarav's role model

Superstar Ajith was basically a racer and later became an actor. He had faced a lot of hardship to become a superstar. Like him, Aarav is into films with his own efforts and he hopes to make it big in Kollywood. Hence, he considers Ajith as his role model.

6. His relationship with Oviya

Aarav entered the house of Bigg Boss Tamil along with 13 other contestants. His proximity with Oviya was popular. The actress was deeply in love, but he was apparently never serious. It was rumoured that the couple would marry after the show gets over.