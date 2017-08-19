The stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil. Raiza Wilson or Gayathri Raghuram, one of them will be shown the doors of the Tamil reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan, this weekend.

This week, it was an open nomination where the contestants suggested the names of the nominees out in the open and not in the confession room. They were asked to spray black paint on the cut-outs of the inmates placed in the garden area. And Gayathri and Raiza received the maximum number votes for elimination.

What Netizens Want?

The fans online are unhappy with both the names, but prefer Gayathri Raghuram leaving the show. They are said to be unhappy with her dishonesty and the way she has conducted herself in the show. More importantly, it is her behaviour with Oviya and the way she treated her during her stay that has irked everyone.

On the other hand, Raiza's changing behaviour has not gone down well with the viewers. Like Gayathri, she had ill-treated Oviya, but she admitted her fault after the Kalavani girl walked out of the house citing mental health reasons.

A few days ago, she had issues with Gayathri but her equation seems to be back on track after Friday's episode. This inconsistency has earned her the tag of an "opportunist."

Is it a good idea to send Gayathri home?

We may like her or hate her, but we cannot deny the fact that Gayathri's presence has drawn good viewership for the channel. The TRP ratings of the show have come down after Oviya's exit and if the choreographer walks out of the show as well, there would not be much entertainment for the viewers as many of the inmates are known to stay mellow and play safe.

Hence, Gayathri should be in the game until the last stage.