Oviya has become a victim of a hoax again. This time, social media was abuzz with the news that she attempted suicide but the rumour turned out to be false.

As per rumours, Oviya had tried to commit suicide in the Bigg Boss house and police visited the sets to investigate the case. This rumour paved the way for people to assume that she might have been upset after Aarav ditched her.

Adding fuel to the fire, a fake Twitter handle of actor Robo Shankar made similar claims on the micro blogging site. "Heard that #Oviya leaves BigBoss house And police investigating in house," the imposter of the actor posted.

However, Robo Shankar came out with a clarification saying that it was not his official account.

Meanwhile, a journalist from a leading daily has stated that Oviya wants to leave Bigg Boss Tamil, but the reports of her attempting suicide are not true. "Star Vijay representative told me that Oviya hasn't attempted suicide, but apparently wants to leave the show asap. [sic]" Udhay Naig tweeted.

It appears like she will be shown the door as per her request.

For a week now, the speculations on Oviya walking out of Bigg Boss Tamil have been doing the rounds and it only took a serious turn this time. She has been the people's favourite to win the trophy.

Her straight forward attitude and kind nature have won huge fan following. But the housemates have been treating her in a hostile way. She had a good equation with Aarav, but their relationship has been soured now.

This is not my official id pic.twitter.com/buXLxrMEmD — Robo Sankar (@iamrobosankar) August 4, 2017