Raiza Wilson has been a passive contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil. She has not landed in trouble in the show yet and has played it safe till now. In fact, she has always sided with the people who call all the shots in the house. Now, the model has finally decided to confront the issues that affect her.

After indirectly supporting Oviya over Julie while interacting with Gayathri on their recent issues, Raiza now raised her objections over the usage of some words by Snehan which made her uncomfortable. The latest teaser gives a glimpse of their conversation and the lyricist is seen telling her that he said it in a jolly mood.

Snehan is visibly upset on hearing the response from Raiza and seen discussing the issue with Vaiyapuri, who advises him not to talk to her. Their conversation ends on the note that the good people in the house are turning bad and vice versa.

The latest development will definitely make the regular audience of the show wonder when will Raiza be at the receiving end now.

So far, Raiza has been sharing a good equation with Gayathri, who played a key role in targeting Bharani, Julie and Oviya with the support of Shakthi, Snehan and others. It has to be seen whether the choreographer-actress will come to the model's rescue or join Snehan to clip her wings.

Oviya in Tears

Oviya burst into tears on Monday's episode inside the confession room when the Bigg Boss asked her likes and dislikes in the house. The actress has been holding all her emotions even after being treated badly by most of the inmates. She is living a lonely life although Aarav comes to her help at times.

Nonetheless, people are showering her with a lot of love and she has already won the hearts of millions of people with her honesty. Her courage to stand up for herself and to face the constant bullying from her haters inside the house has impressed the viewers.

Netizens are coming up with memes on daily basis. Find the latest ones below:

One of the best troll videos. #BiggBossTamil Couldn't stop laughing ?? pic.twitter.com/euIZC4drzg — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) July 24, 2017