Raiza's negative image in Bigg Boss Tamil has apparently started diminishing after she took courage to speak out against Gayathri and Shakthi. Also, the actress' decision to admit her mistake has impressed the viewers.

The actress has now started voicing her displeasure over Gayathri and Shakthi. During an interaction with Snehan in Monday's episode, she was seen saying that a choreographer is nothing without the actor.

On the other hand, Shakthi's comments when Raiza was chosen as the leader of the house for this week did not go down well with Snehan and Vaiyapuri. Gayathri too appears to be not happy with the choice although she has not registered her views about the latest development yet.

The audiences are now expecting Gayathri and Shakthi to target Raiza. If it happens, without a doubt she will garner the viewers' sympathy and love like Oviya.

Gayathri continues to irk viewers

Gayathri is not happy with Kamal Haasan for taken digs at her. The actress had a lot of discussions with the inmates about the anchor's comments. She was also seen weeping inside the house and was telling other contestants that she would leave the show rather than being humiliated.

However, the audience, who wished to eliminate her all these while, have a great opportunity to end her journey as she has been nominated for elimination along with others this week. But the Bigg Boss fans seem to be changing their mind as they want her to suffer more in the days to come.

The netizens claim that they wish to see the actress being isolated like Oviya suffered during her stay mainly because of Gayathri. "Guys, don't eliminate #Gayathri in #BiggBossTamil. We'll miss all the fun...let her know da meaning of isolation N realise #Oviya's pain," a fan of Bigg Boss Tamil writes on Twitter.

Similarly, one more person, who dislikes Gayathri, posts, "If Kamal asks more qns to #Gayathri this week & if she stays inside house next week,she will undergo hell!So don't eliminate #BiggBossTamil. [sic]"

