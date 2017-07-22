Actress Oviya has continued to win the hearts of millions of people even as the Bigg Boss Tamil inmates have cornered her. Notably, many celebrities have lent their support and felt bad for what she is going through in the Tamil reality show.

Extending his support, Simbu tweeted, "If someone is different and not like the rest; it's better to leave them alone than blaming and cornering. #Disheartened #Oviya #SpreadLove. [sic].

While actor Sathish tweeted, Oviya endra oru pennai jeyikka vekka meedhi 4 pengalum evlo poraaduraanga....?!?". [sic]

Likewise, Chinmaayi Sripaada and TV anchor Anjana Rangan have expressed their love towards Oviya.

Not just the celebrities, Oviya has garnered huge support from the audience as well. Every poll conducted on social media sites shows the unconditional love being showered on Oviya by her fans. Although she is not a bigger or more popular star than Namitha or Gayathri, her strong and sincere character has impressed the viewers, which is helping her in garnering more votes.

Outline of Friday's Episode



All the female contestants in the show have united against Oviya and ensuring that they garner support from the male contestants inside the house. They manipulated Oviya's comments on cleaning the restroom and decided not to cooperate with her on any level.

The female contestants also bullied Oviya to an extent where she was forced to sleep in the men's room.

Namitha requested the contestants to raise a demand before Kamal Haasan to evict Oviya as she is being disliked by all the contestant. The Billa actress fears that she will be eliminated this week, so she has attempted to win the support of the inmates to corner Oviya.

Aarav and Snehan were seen talking in favour of Oviya later in their room. It has to be noted that Ganesh Venkatraman has been kind towards the actress. Hence, all these three contestants have been appreciated by the netizens. But Shakthi has been slammed for failing to perform his duties of a leader and falling prey to the Gayathri and Namitha's politics.

However, in spite of being targeted so badly, Oviya has remained strong.

Gayathri, Julie and Namitha under fire



Gayathri, Julie and Namitha are being targeted by the audience for the way they have treated Oviya. Below, we give a glimpse of it in the form of memes and tweets which are being circulated online:

