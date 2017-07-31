Puthiya Tamizhagam has intensified its protests against Kamal Haasan and Gayathri Raghuram for an objectionable comment made by the actress-choreographer in Bigg Boss Tamil.

The political party had earlier threatened to file a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Haasan and Gayathri along with Vijay TV. With no apology coming their way, Puthiya Tamizhagam has now gone ahead to send legal notices.

Gayathri had come under criticism by Puthiya Tamizhagam after she called Julie a 'cherry' (slum dweller). The party sees it as an insult to the lower-caste section in the state. They have sought an unconditional apology in the next seven days.

Dr Krishnaswamy, the founder of the party, further accuses Kamal Haasan of encouraging casteist behaviour.

Gayathri's equation with Julie was not good in the initial weeks and during an interaction, she had mentioned her as a cherry.

People on social media had condemned the comment and expected Kamal Haasan to slam Gayathri. The host did not point her out directly but asked her to be careful with her words.

Nonetheless, Bigg Boss Tamil has continued to garner good viewership week after week. The reality show is gaining a solid fan base among Tamil audience and the latest TRP numbers are an indication of it.

The show had kick-started on June 25 with 15 contestants. Namitha, Harathi Ganesh, Shree, Ganja Karuppu and Bharani have been voted out so far and on Sunday, actress Bindu Madhavi was given a wild-card entry.