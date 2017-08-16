South Indian actress Suja Varunee is the latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house. It has put an end to rumours of Oviya or Bharani getting a wild-card entry to the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Vijay Television has come up with a new teaser to announce the arrival of its new contestant. She gets a grand entry even as the inmates curiously look forward to greeting the new member to their family.

The clip shows Suja Varunee going to Raiza and asking her 'chennagidira' in Kannada (meaning: How are you?" She asks the same question to Bindu Madhavi in Telugu before talking to Gayathri.

Her entry is expected to change the dynamics of the house and might trigger new bonds. However, netizens are disappointed to some extent as they were hoping to see Oviya or Bharani re-enter the house.

The fans are now looking forward to see if she will take the sides of Gayathri or Raiza or choose to be a neutral contestant like the other wild-card entrant Bindu Madhavi.

Suja Varunee started her acting career in Tamil movie Plus Two in 2002. Since then, she has acted in over 30 movies in four South Indian languages. Also, she has done special numbers in over 20 movies and is recognised as a good dancer.

Coming to Bigg Boss Tamil, Aarav, Vaiyapuri, Ganesh Venkatraman, Snehan, Raiza, Gayathri and Bindu Madhavi are the other contestants who are locked inside the house after Shakthi was eliminated last week.

This week, Raiza and Gayathri are in the danger zone.